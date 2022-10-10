MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly stabbed another man earlier this month. Tommy Lee Harris, 73, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on October 4, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Salvation Army on Wall Street to investigate a disturbance between two men. At the scene, investigators found a victim inside a shower stall; he was reportedly bleeding from stab wounds to his face and back. The victim said he was in a bathroom stall when a man told him to “shut up”- he said the man, later identified as Harris, then returned and stabbed him.

Officers then met with Harris who said he stabbed the victim because he knocked on the bathroom door too many times. Harris said he couldn’t remember how many times he stabbed the victim but said when the attack was over, he broke the knife and threw it away.

Harris was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Monday morning. His bond has been set at $100,000.