MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he caused a disturbance at a convenience store and then assaulted a police officer. Ryan Lee Nellis, 33, has been charged with Harassment of a Public Servant.

According to an affidavit, on July 5, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a disturbance at Stripes on Rankin Highway. At the scene, a store manager said Nellis, who was drinking from a bottle of whiskey outside the store, acted out when she asked him to leave the area. She said Nellis began yelling at her and then walked through the parking lot and kicked a Ford Focus, causing damage.

Officers said they saw security video of Nellis trying to enter the store by force and said the Stripes staff felt he would have attacked them had he been able to get inside.

When officers tried to arrest Nellis, he reportedly became “irate” and started threatening one of the officers with violence. He then spit twice, once in the officer’s face, and once on his shoulder.

Nellis was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at $5,000.