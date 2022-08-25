ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he t-boned a man who was parked on the curb waiting to pick up his son and then pulled out a gun after the crash. David Veliz, 39, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession.

According to an affidavit, on August 16, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 300 block of E 37th Street after a 19-year-old man and his passenger called 911 to report that Veliz had assaulted them. Officers met with the driver who said he was parked in the 3700 block of Bowie waiting to pick up his child when Veliz, driving a white Cadillac Escalade, “drove directly” toward him and t-boned his Nissan Altima. The man said following the crash, Veliz exited his car and pointed a gun at his vehicle. The victim said he drove away from the scene in fear before calling 911.

Investigators then questioned Veliz who said he did drive his vehicle toward the victims but did not intend to hit them. He said he did not want the victim near his home because of past problems and he just wanted to scare them away. He also denied pointing a gun and the vehicle and its occupants.

Veliz was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $90,000 bond.