ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after setting off an alarm at a local gas station. Dakita Melton, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Building.

According to an affidavit, around 5:30 a.m. on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a DK store on E 52nd Street to investigate a break-in. At the scene, officers found a shattered glass door and a suspect, later identified as Melton, nearby.

Investigators reviewed security video from the business that reportedly showed Melton using a rock to break the front door. He is then accused of stealing multiple packs of cigarettes and a case of beer before exiting the store.

Melton told officers he was intoxicated and admitted to breaking in. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $4,000.