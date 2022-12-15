ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced today that Humberto Polanco, 37, was found guilty by a jury of Murder, Accident Involving Death, and Tampering with Evidence in connection with a 2020 hit and run that left one person dead.

On December 20, 2020, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of the crash on W 16th Street and found 38-year-old Veronica Carrillo dead. Investigators said Carrillo was walking in the area when Polanco, driving a black SUV, intentionally swerved and struck her before driving away from the scene. He was later caught and arrested in Andrews County.

Polanco has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years. He will be eligible for parole in 30 years.