Man sentenced to 99 years following 2019 murder of Midland teen

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 20-year-old Midland man was sentenced late Wednesday to 99 years in prison for the charge of Murder by a Midland County jury.

Zaydan Logan Hayes was originally charged with Capital Murder. After the death penalty was waived by the State, Hayes pled guilty to Murder and asked a jury to decide his punishment. According to Nodolf’s office, the jury deliberated the sentence for about an hour and a half following three days of evidence.

On December 31, 2019, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office found 17-year-old Midland Lee student Robert Duncan dead in a trailer park near CR 1230 and CR 120. Duncan had been reported missing on December 27.

According to Nodolf, the evidence presented in the case showed the defendant and another person tried to rob Duncan on December 27 as part of a plan to get marijuana. Duncan was shot and killed by Hayes, according to information released by the court.

The investigation by MCSO resulted in charges against three other people in connection with Duncan’s death. At this time those three cases are still pending trial.