MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 33-year-old Midland man was sentenced late Friday to a term of 35 years in prison by a Midland County jury. Shayne Kendell Lindsey was charged with Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child.

After hearing evidence for most of the week, the jury found Lindsey guilty of the offense on Friday afternoon after a morning of deliberations. After additional evidence presented during the punishment phase of the trial, the same jury then deliberated for part of the afternoon before announcing the verdict of 35 years prison near the end of the day on Friday.

The evidence presented in the case showed that the defendant committed acts of sexual abuse on multiple occasions against a 9-year-old female relative leading up to 2018, when the victim finally made an outcry that led to an investigation by the Midland Police Department. After the investigation, including an interview at the Midland Children’s Advocacy Center where the victim was able to describe in graphic detail the acts committed by Lindsey, Lindsey was arrested.

Among the evidence presented to the jury was a partial confession made by the defendant during the investigation. Because the defendant was convicted of the charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Young Child, he will not be eligible to be considered for parole and must serve his entire sentence.