ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Michael Brian Thomas Hosch has been sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with a murder that happened in 2020. Hosch pled guilty Wednesday.

On April 1, 2020, investigators responded to the 6000 block of W Lemon Street in Pleasant Farms where they found Logan Ray Hatfield dead inside a vehicle. Hatfield died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Hosch was quickly identified as a suspect and was arrested days later in Cambridge, Minnesota. He was extradited to Ector County where he has remained behind bars awaiting trial.