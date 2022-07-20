MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he took video of his partner without her knowledge and then sent the video to his ex-girlfriend to try and make her jealous. Juwan Matthew Lee, 26, has been charged with making an “invasive visual recording”.

According to an affidavit, in early July a victim entered Midland Police Department to ask about her rights after Lee’s ex-girlfriend reached out to her via social media and told her that Lee had recorded the two of them having sex and had sent the video to others. The victim said she had been intimate with Lee in June and was unaware that Lee had taken any video or photos that night. The victim had screen shots of the photos sent to the ex-girlfriend as well as screenshots of the conversations.

Detectives assigned to the case then interviewed the victim, the ex-girlfriend, and Lee. The affidavit stated that Lee admitted to making the video and admitted sending it to others. Detectives said during the four-hour encounter between Lee and the victim, Lee only recorded in moments when the victim was turned away and not in a position to see that she was being recorded.

On July 13, a warrant was issued for Lee’s arrest, and he was taken into custody on July 15. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.