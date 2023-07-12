MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested on a warrant earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly stole food from a Dollar General store and threatened an employee who tried to stop the crime. Anthony C. Diaz, 38, has been charged with Robbery. He’s also facing one count of Aggravated Assault in an unrelated case, according to jail records.

Court documents show that on July 2, a Dollar General employee called the Midland County Sheriff’s Office to report that a man had stolen food from the business. The employee said she saw the unknown suspect place canned food items in his pockets; when she confronted the suspect and told him not to return to the store, he reportedly replied, “I own the store and will be back”. He then allegedly pushed the employee and said if she tried to stop him from entering the store in the future, he would “punch her in the face”.

On July 7, security footage from the same store showed the suspect enter again. This time, employees said he grabbed a basket and filled it with various items, then approached the front of the store, placed the goods in plastic bags, and exited without paying. He allegedly returned to the store a third time on July 8, investigators said, and again pushed passed employees trying to prevent him from leaving with more stolen goods.

Investigators identified Diaz as the suspect in all three cases based on previous interactions with him in which he was accused of similar crimes. Diaz remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon- his bond has been set at a combined $125,000.