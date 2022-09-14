ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested Tuesday morning after her boyfriend accused her of stabbing him with a broken liquor bottle. Jahmiliya Whitsett, 33, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, the assault happened on September 3. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Odessa police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Oakwood Drive to investigate a stabbing.

At the scene, officers met with a man who told them his girlfriend of one week, identified as Whitsett, had been damaging his car in the parking lot of the apartment building. He said when he confronted her, she broke a bottle and then stabbed his left arm and hand.

The victim said he was convinced Whitsett intended to kill him; however, he got away and Whitsett reportedly left the scene.

Nearby, investigators found a broken Brandy bottle and said both the neck and the opening of the bottle were covered in blood.

Whitsett, who reportedly left her wallet behind amid the attack, was arrested 10 days later on a warrant. She remained in the Ector County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon on a $50,000 bond. A mugshot for Whitsett was not immediately available.