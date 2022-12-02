ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught driving a stolen vehicle. Zephanian Batie, 23,has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest.

According to an affidavit, on November 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department observed a stolen gray Dodge Ram parked in a gas station parking lot. As officers approached the vehicle, they saw a suspect, later identified as Batie, standing in front of the truck; investigators said Batie ran away when he noticed them approaching.

After a short foot chase, officers took Batie into custody where he reportedly said a man by the name of Anthony gave him the vehicle. Batie said he knew the truck had been stolen but took possession of it anyway; he claimed he often parked the vehicle on the south side of town and would pick it up whenever he needed to use it.

Batie was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at $9,000.