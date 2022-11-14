ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly pushed his wife through a window. Christopher Aragon, 34, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to an affidavit, around 3:30 a.m. on November 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Avenue A Circle to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said she’d been arguing with her husband, identified as Aragon, when he pushed her through a window, causing the glass to break. Incredibly, the woman was not injured by the glass. Although she was not injured, investigators requested a protective order for the victim.

While speaking with Aragon, officers said they found two baggies of cocaine in the yard; Aragon reportedly admitted to throwing the drug in an effort to hide it from police. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon; his bond has been set at a combined $32,500.