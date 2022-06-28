ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he held his girlfriend at gunpoint and seriously injured her during an argument. Travis Adam Brown, 43, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1600 block of E 36th Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, police met with the victim who said she escaped from home after an argument with her boyfriend, identified as Brown, left her injured and afraid for her life.

The victim said earlier in the day, she woke to find Brown yelling at her and holding a shotgun. She said she got up from her bed and tried to leave the room, but Brown grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground, where she inured her elbow. Officers noted the woman’s elbow was swollen and bruised and possibly broken as a result of the altercation.

According to the victim, after he threw her to the ground, Brown then grabbed her by her hair and ordered her to go into the living room. Once in the living room, she said Brown sat across from her with a shotgun in his lap and preceded to argue with her about their relationship.

The victim said she distracted Brown by telling him she thought she heard someone outside messing with his truck. She then ran from the home and asked a neighbor to call 911.

Officers then tried to find Brown but were unable to find him in the couple’s home. They later found him “barricaded” in his mom’s home in the 3700 block of Crestview Drive.

Brown was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $25,00, however, he also been placed on a US Marshal hold. According to jail records, Brown has been arrested multiple times since 1998 on charges such as drug possession, assault, drunk driving, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence.