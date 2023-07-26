MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa man pleaded guilty on Monday in a federal court in Midland to one count of false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

According to court documents, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives responded to a fatal shooting in Odessa on June 29th. Agents located a Ruger firearm in their investigation and confirmed it had been purchased on May 26th by Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 21. Further investigation revealed Rodriguez had straw purchased at least four total firearms, including the Ruger, for persons other than himself.

The ATP later confirmed the recovered firearm is in relation to the Carriage House shooting.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on November 2nd, facing up to 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The ATF is investigating the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Mahoney is prosecuting the case.