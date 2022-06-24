ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he got drunk and attacked his wife. Juan Rodriguez, 50, has been charged with assault and public intoxication.

According to an affidavit, on June 22, Rodriguez’s wife told police he had been out drinking and that he’d come home “violently”. She said he broken down the front door and pushed her to the ground.

Officers noted that Rodriguez was holding a beer when they arrived and that he spelled strongly of alcohol and had red eyes and slurred speech.

Rodriguez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released to Immigration and Customs Enforcement; he remained on an ICE hold as of Friday afternoon.