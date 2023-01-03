GAINES COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — One man is dead after a December crash in Gaines County.

Troopers say this happened on us 62 about 9 miles East of Hobbs, NM on December 12th, at 7:00 am.

Troopers say 37 year old Joshua Duncan, of Casper Wyoming was driving a Ford F-150 on West US 62.

20 year old Ismael Barrera of Midland was also traveling west on US 62 behind Duncan. Barrera failed to control his speed and struck the rear of Duncan. Duncan was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock where he died 10 days later.