MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he intentionally crashed into a vehicle, three times. Jason Bradley Hernandez, 42, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.

According to court records, on September 15, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the 3400 block of N A Street to investigate a two-vehicle crash after a woman called 911 and said she’d been hit by a driver in a Ford truck. At the scene, investigators met with a woman in a Volkswagen as well as the driver of the truck, identified as Hernandez.

Investigators said the Volkswagen had damage to its rear, as well as damage to the driver’s side door and driver’s side rear. Witnesses said they saw Hernandez intentionally crash into the back of the Volkswagen. Hernandez then reportedly drove into the turning lane and swerved into the victim two more times. The victim said that following the series of crashes, Hernandez walked up to her vehicle and began yelling and cursing at her.

Hernandez told investigators the entire incident was one “accidental” crash but could not explain how the victim’s vehicle was damaged in multiple places. Hernandez was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on a $50,000 bond. A mugshot for Hernandez was not immediately available.