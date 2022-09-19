MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he broke into an apartment and assaulted a woman inside. Terry Ratliff Jr. has been charged with burglary.

According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to an apartment home in the 2700 block of N Midland Drive after a neighbor called 911 to report a disturbance. At the scene, officers found a shattered apartment window covered in blood. Inside the apartment, officers stated they could hear a man and woman arguing.

Investigators gained entry in the apartment home and followed a trail of blood through the hallway where they found Ratliff with a laceration to his hand. A woman living in the apartment said Ratliff broke into her home but denied any physical altercation. However, investigators said there were signs of a fight, including broken property scattered throughout the home. They also stated that the woman was covered in blood that was transferred from Ratliff when he assaulted her- she also had signs of an injury to her face.

When questioned, Ratliff said the apartment belonged to his girlfriend, but did not state why he entered through a broken window. Ratliff was taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries sustained in the break-in and was then taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at $75,000.