ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man who was previously arrested in October has now been indicted on multiple charges, including Assault on a Peace Officer and Evading Arrest.

Andrew Gabriel Garcia was originally arrested on October 15th at the UTPB campus. Police received a call that referenced a man entering cars on the campus that did not belong to him. The arresting officer says that once Garcia saw him and his police car, he immediately tried to run away, but wound up running into a dead end and surrendered. Police say that Garcia had methamphetamine on him at the time of the arrest, as well as multiple burnt pipes with residue from the illegal drug.

The report from the officer indicated that while they were trying put him in the patrol car, Garcia kicked the officer “in the face with enough force that my glasses flew off” and then bit the officer’s finger. Garcia also was said to have repeatedly kicked the rear doors and windows of the patrol car and tore the wiring of a GPS in the car, causing an estimated $3,000 in damage.

Garcia was charged with Assault on a Peace Officer, Criminal Mischief, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Evading Arrest, and two counts of Burglary of a Vehicle. Garcia was recently indicted on the charges and was taken back into custody by officers.