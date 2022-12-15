ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man caught driving a stolen truck was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly broke into another vehicle prior to a traffic stop. Brandon Whatley, 42, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Burglary of a Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Burglary of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to court documents, on December 11, investigators with the Odessa Police Department were patrolling the apartment complexes on Eastridge Road because of a high volume of reported vehicle break-ins in the area when a Sargent noticed a white Ford pickup truck parked in an apartment lot. As investigators approached the complex, the driver of that truck, later identified as Whatley, reportedly exited the parking lot “in a hurry”, ran a stop sign, and quickly accelerated away. Investigators said Whatley then ditched the truck and ran away.

Whatley reportedly ignored commands to stop but was eventually caught in a nearby neighborhood. Investigators then discovered the Ford truck had been reported stolen out of Ector County. A search of the vehicle revealed a baggie containing methamphetamine and other stolen property. Whatley agreed to answer questions about the stolen items and reportedly admitted to breaking into a vehicle near 52nd Street earlier in the day. In that break-in, Whatley admitted to stealing a pair of sunglasses, a work-issued laptop, and a check issued to the victim.

Whatley was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. Whatley’s bond has been set at a combined $18,000.