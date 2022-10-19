ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he allegedly stole a co-worker’s car and led police on a high-speed chase before crashing earlier this week. Bryace Jones II, 35, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana.

According to an affidavit, Jones’ alleged crime spree began on October 17, when he asked a victim, identified as a co-worker, if he could drive the man’s 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. The co-worker told officers with the Odessa Police Department that while Jones was in the driver’s seat, he didn’t head back to work as planned; the co-worker said he asked Jones multiple times to pull over and when he refused, the co-worker forced the car into park.

The man said he then had to force Jones from the driver’s seat so he could take the wheel. While heading back to work, the two argued; the co-worker said he then pulled over and got out of his vehicle and demanded that Jones get out and walk. That’s when Jones reportedly slid into the driver’s seat again. The victim tried to grab Jones and remove the keys from the ignition, but Jones reportedly sped away, causing the victim to fall and injure his arms and legs.

The victim then called 911 and reported the stolen vehicle. Officers soon spotted the grey Camaro in the 1900 block of West County Road and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Jones refused to pull over. He led multiple law enforcement agencies in a high-speed pursuit reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. That chase ended in the 1200 block of Lindberg Avenue when Jones crashed the vehicle in the front yard of a nearby home, causing damage to the property.

Credit: Joe Gavaldon

Investigators said Jones tried to resist being taken into custody and officers had to use a taser to get him to comply. Following that, he was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon; his bond has not yet been set.