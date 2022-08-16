ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he assaulted a family member. Perfecto Mendoza, 57, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on August 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Gulf Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found a man with an injury to his ear. While the victim refused to tell investigators how he was injured, the man’s father-in-law, identified as Mendoza, admitted he hit the victim in the head with a square head shovel.

Mendoza was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $50,000 bond.