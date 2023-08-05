EDDY COUNTY, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – At about 12:33pm on Friday, August 4th, the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 62/180, northeast of Dark Canyon Road, between Mile Marker 25 and 26.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigation indicates a white 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 was travelling northbound in the outside lane on US 62/180. A white 1993 Freightliner Commercial Motor Vehicle had completed a left turn into the inside lane of US 62/180 from Dark Canyon Road.

For reasons unknown to crash reconstructionists on the scene, the 2022 Chevrolet attempted to move back to the outside lane when the driver-front of the Chevrolet struck the passenger rear of the CMV. The roadway was closed for about 3 hours on Friday, before opening to one lane.

The driver of the 2022 Silverado was identified as Jurado Jerome Escarcega, 34, from Imperial, Texas. He was transported to the Carlsbad Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased from his injuries. The next of kind have been notified.

Authorities say failure to maintain lane and driver inattention appear to be contributing factors.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any questions should be directed to Lieutenant James Lara with the Eddy County Traffic Team at 575-887-7551.