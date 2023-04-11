ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he admitted to kicking his roommate multiple times with steel toed boots. Sean Paul Duarte, 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, around 3:30 a.m. on April 9, officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of La Casa Drive after a neighbor called 911 to report a prowler. The complainant said an unknown man was captured on his doorbell camera and appeared to be in “distress”. Before officers arrived on the scene, a dispatch operator told them that a man in a nearby home called 911 to ask for help after he was reportedly assaulted by his roommate, identified as Duarte.

At the scene, officers said they found blood smeared near the victim’s front door, through the hallway, the kitchen, and several bedrooms inside the home he had shared with Duarte for the last four months. Investigators said the victim’s face was swollen and was also covered in blood. In an interview with police, the victim said Duarte hit him several times in the head with a metal object.

Assisting officers later found Duarte in the 1600 block of San Fernando Drive and said he had a red mark across his neck. Duarte reportedly told investigators that he was strangled by a “weedeater wire” and claimed he passed out from the strangulation. However, officers said he didn’t have any other typical signs of strangulation and he allegedly changed his story multiple times. Durate also told police that he left the home first to seek help; however, neighboring video cameras reportedly showed Durate leaving the home only after the victim was seen running for help.

Duarte was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $40,000.