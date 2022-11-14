ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man found passed out in the children’s play area at Music City Mall last Friday night was arrested after he allegedly could not pay his bar tab. Everardo Flores, 29, has been charged with Theft of Service and Public Intoxication.

According to an affidavit, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the mall around 11:00 p.m. on November 11 after Flores was found unconscious. When investigators confronted the suspect, later identified as Flores, they said he smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet. A manager at Ten Bar, also located in the mall, said Flores didn’t have any money and was unable to pay his $105.84 bar tab. Flores reportedly said he would call someone for a ride as well as money for the bill but was unable to reach anyone for help.

Flores was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon on a $500 bond and an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.