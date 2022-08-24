ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside an Odessa home early Thursday morning.

Around 2:40 a.m. officers responded to a home in the 1100 block of Jeter Avenue to investigate a disturbance. There, they found a man lying dead in the front yard. Investigators said the man died of a gunshot wound.

A suspect has been detained but has not been identified. The victim has also not been identified by police, pending notification of his family. The investigation is ongoing.