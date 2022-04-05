ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said an argument turned physical late last month. Fernando Fernandez, 45, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence, a third-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on March 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 900 block of West University to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, police spoke with the victim who said he’d had an argument with his father, identified as Fernandez. The victim said the verbal argument started when the victim wouldn’t let Fernandez inside his house. He said Fernandez flicked a lit cigarette at him and then punched him several times before leaving the home. The affidavit stated the victim was bloodied and bruised from the assault.

Police then found out that Fernandez had been convicted of assault in 2019 after he strangled a family member. A warrant was issued for Fernandez’s arrest.

On March 31, Fernandez was pulled over in an unrelated traffic stop. At that point, the officer on patrol informed Fernandez of the outstanding warrant. The officer said when he tried to take Fernandez into custody, he refused to exit his truck. An affidavit stated he tried to climb out a window in the vehicle to avoid being arrested. The officer also said Fernandez tensed his arms and tried to pull away when he was handcuffed.

Fernandez was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remains behind bars as of Tuesday morning. He is being held on bonds totaling $18,000.