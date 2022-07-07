ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he robbed a local family at gunpoint, all to steal a single cell phone. Anthony Fuentes, 19, is facing six counts of aggravated robbery.

According to an affidavit, on July 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to investigate a robbery in progress in the 800 block of N Golder. At the scene, officers found a woman and several children, one as young as four, who said an unknown man came into their home with a shotgun and stole a single iPhone.

The victims also stated the man fired two rounds at them before leaving the home. Officers said they found rounds penetrating the inside of the home as well as a single shell casing at the scene.

Police then traced the cellphone using a download app called Life360 which led investigators to a black Toyota Corolla owned by Fuentes. Fuentes reportedly told police he was “cruising” in his car at the time of the robbery. After obtaining a search warrant, investigators located the stolen cell phone under the driver’s seat of Fuentes’ car.

He was then arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $300,000.