ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly fired multiple shots inside a local bar during a fight Friday night. Jorge Tarango, 29, has been charged with 15 counts of Deadly Conduct, one count of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, one count of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon Where Prohibited, and one count of Public Intoxication.

According to an affidavit, on September 16, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to The Lift, a bar located on 7th Street, to investigate a fight between four men. When officers arrived on the scene, they heard multiple gunshots ring out. “Distressed” witnesses pointed investigators to a white SUV in the parking lot where two people involved in the incident were sitting.

Officers then asked the two suspects, one identified as Jorge, to exit the vehicle and get on the ground. Investigators said the men were not compliant, and officers had to use a taser to detain them both. Once both men were detained, investigators located a pistol inside the SUV.

Investigators said both men were highly intoxicated and smelled strongly of alcohol. Witnesses said Jorge and another suspect, who was later charged with Public Intoxication, were involved in a fight with two other people when they both exited the bar to grab a weapon.

A bar manager said Jorge re-entered the bar and pointed a gun in an employee’s face to gain entry. Witnesses said Jorge then fired multiple rounds in all directions inside the bar and later in the parking lot without regard for the patrons in the area.

Jorge was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $265,000.

The second suspect, identified as 32-year-old Adrian Tarango, was also arrested and charged with Public Intoxication. He was released on a Personal Recognizance bond the same day.