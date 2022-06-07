ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after police said he tried to set his home on fire. David Ortiz, 29, has been charged with Attempted Arson.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on N Golder Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found the woman who called 911, as well as her husband, identified as Ortiz. Officers separated the two so they could speak with each alone.

Ortiz’s wife told police her husband poured gasoline all over the home using a red metal can he’d brought inside. She said Ortiz threatened to burn down the home with the family inside. Officers said they noticed a “strong” odor of gas throughout the house. Outside a bedroom, officers found the gas can with paper towels around the nozzle. Officers said the paper towels would have acted as a “fire starter” had Ortiz succeeded in lighting them. Officers also noticed gasoline had been poured all over the bedroom.

Outside, officers found that Ortiz had also poured gas all over his wife’s vehicle. Officers also noticed the strong smell of gasoline coming from the inside of Ortiz’s vehicle. They said Ortiz smelled strongly of gas as well and he was carrying a “torch” lighter in his pocket when police arrived.

Ortiz was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $25,000 bond. According to jail records, Ortiz has been arrested multiple times since 2013 on charges such as assault, drunk driving, and public intoxication.