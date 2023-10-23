ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month on drug charges after investigators said he was found passed out in the driver’s seat of his truck at a local gas station. Christerpher Jones, 39, has been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 5:15 a.m. on October 14, officers saw a man, later identified as Jones, passed out behind the wheel at a gas station on 8th Street. Officers woke Jones and asked him to step out of his vehicle; when he did, investigators said they saw a baggie of cocaine in the truck. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers said they found another baggie of cocaine; 52.9 grams in all, as well as more than $1,300 in cash.

Jones was arrested on drug charges, as well as an outstanding warrant for Continuous Violence Against the Family. He’s since been released from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a combined bond of $65,000.