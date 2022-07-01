ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he was caught driving a stolen vehicle. Tyler Sullivan, 26, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

According to an affidavit, on June 29, the Odessa Police Department received a hit on a vehicle that was reported stolen on by U-Haul on June 27. Deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office then located the vehicle, a white Ford cargo van, on Dixie Boulevard.

The driver of that vehicle, identified as Sullivan, stated he had rented the van for two days. But employees at U-Haul said that wasn’t true. Officers noted that Sullivan had removed the U-Haul stickers and signs from the vehicle and said Sullivan could not explain why he had done so.

Sullivan was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon; his bond has been set at $20,000. Jail records showed Sullivan is also being held on a warrant for theft out of Midland County. His bond for that charge has been set at $10,000.