ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A suspected drunk driver is behind bars after police said he had a blood alcohol limit of more than .15%. Michael Anthony Lara, 23, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

According to an arrest report, on April 8, an officer with the Odessa Police Department pulled Lara over in the 2700 block of N Grandview. The officer said he initiated the traffic stop because the car Lara was driving was “driving on rims and sparking”. The officer said there was a large amount of smoke trailing the vehicle.

The officer administered a series of field sobriety tests and Lara registered a .167 and .165 in a breathalyzer test. The legal limit in Texas is .08%.

Lara’s vehicle was impounded, and Lara was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday evening. His bond has been set at $2,000. Jail records indicated Lara was also arrested in 2021 on the same charge.