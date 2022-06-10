ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he ran two people over after an argument. Roland Dewayne Madison, 44, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on June 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 2700 block of Chestnut Avenue to investigate an assault involving an automobile and a pedestrian. At the scene, officers met with a victim who said she had been run over by Madison; she was later taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. A second victim said he was also hit by the car while trying to help the woman.

The victims told police they had borrowed Madison’s car for a trip and that the car had been damaged when a tire blew as they were traveling. The couple said when they returned home from their trip, Madison was waiting for them. They said when Madison saw the damage, he became “infuriated” and told the couple to get out of his car.

The pair said while they were walking to their front door, Madison backed up as if to leave, but then stopped. Video from a nearby security camera showed Madison then put the car in drive and drove through the front yard, hitting the woman and grazing the man. Madison then drove away from the scene.

Madison was arrested on June 6 on a warrant and was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $60,000.