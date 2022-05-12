ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he was drunk behind the wheel of a car and crashed into a barrier. Alexander Roque, 20, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, and Accident Involving Damage.

According to an affidavit, around 11:58 p.m. on May 10, an officer with the Odessa Police Department responded to a “major accident” in the 6800 block of Cargo Road. A witness called 911 and said the bloodied occupants of the vehicle were walking away from the scene of the crash.

At the scene, the officer said he found a black Chevrolet Camaro stuck on top of a barrier on the side of the road. Nearby, he found a man, later identified as Roque, covered in blood, walking through the parking lot of Rick’s Cabaret. Roque reportedly admitted that he was driving and later agreed to a breathalyzer test where he blew a 0.129 and 0.124. Anything over 0.08 is considered illegal in Texas.

Roque was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $1,000 bond.