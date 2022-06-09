LUBBOCK and ANDREWS, Texas — A man lost his life in a Lubbock hospital a few days after a Sunday afternoon crash in Andrews County, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. DPS said on Thursday the crash was 13 miles west of Andrews on State Highway 115.

DPS said Terrence Vereecke, 40, of Fort Worth was driving a crossover northbound on Farm to Market Road 181. DPS said he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign. His crossover was hit by an 18-wheeler

“The driver of [the crossover] was transported to Covenant Medical Center by helicopter, where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff on June 8th 2022,” DPS said.

Vereecke was wearing a seat belt, DPS said. Conditions were dry and clear. The driver of the 18-wheeler, Ruben Aguire-Molina, 32, of Midland was not injured, according to DPS.