ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after investigators said he allegedly got drunk and crashed into a shed outside a home he had previously threatened to “shoot up”. Peter Allen Christesson, 33, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, two counts of Terroristic Threat, Criminal Mischief, Evading Arrest, and Possession of Marijuana.

According to an affidavit, around 7:15 p.m. on October 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Royalty after someone called 911 and stated that a man, identified as Christesson, had threatened the people inside a home and was trying to “kill everyone” by running them over. At the scene, officers found a silver Dodge, driven by the suspect, that had crashed into a chain link fence and shed in the backyard.

Investigators said they saw the suspect in the alley and asked him to get on the ground, but he initially refused. Shortly after, Christesson, who reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol, was detained in handcuffs and investigators were able to question the family inside the home.

Through that questioning, investigators learned that earlier in the day, Christesson had called his ex-girlfriend’s sister and threatened to “shoot up” the home; he also reportedly said he was going to shoot the kids living in that home. Shortly after, Christesson arrived at the home and said he had a gun. The family took the children to hide in a closet and called 911.

According to the family, Christesson then drove down an alley and through the yard, causing about $5,000 worth of damage to the property. Following his arrest, officers learned Christesson had a blood alcohol level of .177 and .185; the legal limit in Texas is .08.

Christesson was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has not yet been set.