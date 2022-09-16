ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he stole a big piece of a equipment from a local business. Brian Hammersley, 52, has been charged with Theft.

According to an affidavit, on September 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 2200 block of West County Road to investigate after someone called 911 and said a suspect was trying to steal a tractor. At the scene, investigators found Hammersley riding a stolen skid loader. The owner said the piece of equipment was worth about $65,000.

Investigators said Hammersley had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and admitted to getting drunk and trying to ride off with the equipment. Hammersley was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.