MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has arrested a man accused of stalking his estranged wife after she moved to Midland to try and “get away from him”. Juan Tavara, 34, has been charged with Stalking and Possession.

According to an affidavit, Tavara’s wife called 911 for some advice after she caught Tavara stalking her repeatedly. The victim told police she moved from Andrews to Midland to try and get away from Tavara, but he followed her and found where she lived and worked.

She said she was afraid Tavara would kill her or send someone else to kill her after he stated he was going to “send someone to take care of her”. She also said Tavara threatened to take her son from her and take him to Mexico where she would never find him.

The victim accused Tavara of hacking into her Facebook account as well as calling her 32 times within just a few hours. She also said Tavara would show up at her apartment in the middle of the night demanding to be let in. When the victim refused, she said Tavara tried to force his way inside. The victim said after all Tavara’s reported harassment, she was afraid for her life.

Officers later went to the victim’s apartment and found Tavara sitting in the parking lot in his vehicle. Tavara told officer’s he was waiting for his wife to come home because he forgot his key. Officers reportedly found open containers of alcohol inside Tavara’s truck, as well as cocaine.

Tavara was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Tuesday morning. His bond has been set at a combined $60,000.