ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars in connection with an incident that happened in March where police said he threatened his ex and broke into her home. Gilbert Alvarez, 28, was arrested on a warrant on August 6. He has been charged with Burglary and Stalking.

According to court records, around 6:30 a.m. on March 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 8700 block of Hunter Miller Way after Alvarez’s ex and her current partner called 911 to report he had broken in. The couple said Alvarez had been making threatening phone calls since about 2:00 a.m. and had come to the apartment on multiple occasions throughout the night.

Alvarez’s ex said he would curse and at the couple over the phone and kept asking them to “meet him outside”. The woman said eventually blocked Alvarez’s number, but he continued calling from a blocked number. In all, he called more than 40 times throughout the night.

Around 2:41 that morning, Alvarez parked outside the apartment and stood outside screaming. Cell phone video showed Alvarez punching a vehicle belonging to his ex’s partner and throwing rocks at the windows. Around 5:00 a.m. Alvarez reportedly returned and began to bang on the apartment door.

Then, about 6:30 that morning, the couple said they heard loud banging on the door; they said Alvarez kicked the door in and came into the apartment. When Alvarez heard his ex tell her partner to grab his gun, Alvarez ran. Soon after, the police arrived on the scene.

While investigators were inside the home speaking with the two victims, Alvarez began calling again. When the officers answered the phone, Alvarez began cursing at them and told them to put his ex on the phone. Alvarez reportedly called several more times and eventually investigators let the woman answer the phone; during that phone call the officers heard Alvarez admit he kicked in the door because his ex had another man spending the night. He then asked why they were trying to get him thrown in jail before cursing again and hanging up.

Investigators then learned that other officers had responded to the apartment on three separate occasions that night. Additionally, officers had responded on March 11 when Alvarez sent text messages to his ex threatening to kill her.

Alvarez remained jailed as of Wednesday afternoon, his bond has been set at a combined $45,000.