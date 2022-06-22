ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said put children in danger when he fired his gun at a home following a fight earlier this month. Juan Quintero, 40, has been charged with two counts of Deadly Conduct and four counts of Child Endangerment.

According to an affidavit, on June 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 1000 block if W 10th Street after someone called 911 to report gunshots. At the scene, officers found multiple shell casings and bullet holes in the outside walls of two homes. Officers stated some of the bullets traveled through the outside walls and into one of those homes.

Witnesses identified the shooter as Quintero, a man who had been dating one of the victims for a year. According to those witnesses, Quintero had been visiting the home that day to spend time with his girlfriend when the two began to argue. As they were arguing, the woman’s brother stepped in, and the argument turned into a physical fight.

That is when Quintero reportedly jumped in his truck and began firing at the home as he drove away. Officers stated that Quintero knew there were other people, including kids, inside the home and that he knowingly put them in danger when he opened fire on his girlfriend and her brother as they were standing in the driveway.

Quintero was arrested on a warrant on June 16 and was later released on a combined $46,000 bond.