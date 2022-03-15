ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Last week, the Odessa Police Department arrested a man after he ran over a woman outside a bar. Aaron Tercero, 23, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, around 10:50 p.m. on March 3, a victim called 911 to report an assault. Officers then responded to Agave Bar at 4555 E University Boulevard to meet with the victim who said she had been assaulted by Tercero in the parking lot of Ten Bar and Grill, located at 4101 E 42nd Street.

The victim said she and her friends were leaving the bar when Tercero confronted them. The victim said Tercero grabbed her cell phone from her hands and went to his vehicle to leave.

The victim then told investigators she approached the vehicle to try and get her phone back and that Tercero pinned her arm inside the vehicle and began driving away, dragging the victim along. A short time later, Tercero stopped his vehicle and threw the victim’s phone outside the window.

The victim told investigators she fell from the vehicle and landed underneath. According to the affidavit, Tercero then drove away and ran over the victim’s foot as he drove off.

Police spoke with several witnesses at the scene who confirmed that Tercero knew the victim was under the vehicle when he drove away.

Tercero was located by police and taken into custody. He remains behind bars as of Tuesday, his bond has been set at $20,000.