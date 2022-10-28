MONAHANS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Monahans Police Department said it has arrested a suspect after a woman was found dead behind a hotel Thursday evening. Randall James Smith has been charged with Murder.

According to MPD, around 6:30 p.m. on October 27, officers responded to the 800 block of NW Interstate 20 Service Road after a body was found. The victim was identified as Karon Lynn Smith. Investigators learned that prior to her death, Karon was visiting her son, identified as Randall. Randall was found at a nearby restaurant and was taken into custody.

A mugshot for Randall was not immediately available. The investigation is on-going.