ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was taken into custody late last week following a March crash that left him, and his passenger, seriously injured. Victor Manuel Lopez has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Deadly Conduct, and Driving while Intoxicated.

According to an affidavit, around 12:27 a.m. on March 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 200 block of E 100th Street to investigate after a Dodge Ram crashed into a home. At the scene, officers found that Lopez and a passenger had been ejected from the vehicle upon impact; both men were taken to Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said the inside of the Dodge smelled of alcohol; they also reportedly found an open beer can on the driver’s side floorboard. A review of medical records the following day showed Lopez had a blood alcohol level of 0.24 when he arrived at the hospital; the legal limit in Texas is 0.08.

Because investigators were not entirely sure at the time who was driving, officers met with Lopez for questioning, and he reportedly told investigators he was not inside the vehicle when it crashed. However, he also admitted he could not remember anything that happened that night. Officers learned that Lopez sustained cuts and bruises, as well as a brain bleed, as a result of the crash.

Officers then met with the other victim found outside the crashed truck that night and learned he’d sustained a broken neck, spine, and face during the collision. The man told investigators that Lopez was driving the Dodge that night.

Investigators then spoke with witnesses who corroborated that statement. The witnesses said they were at a house party with both men before the crash occurred. They said the passenger had been involved in a physical altercation before the crash and said they helped the victim into the back seat of the truck and stated that Lopez was behind the wheel.

Evidence at the scene told investigators that Lopez was allegedly driving 99 miles per hour just seconds before the collision; he reportedly left the roadway when he failed to curve with the road, overcorrected, and continued into the yard of a home in the area and came to a rest after crashing into the house. Lopez was arrested on a warrant on April 14 and has since been released on a combined $38,000 bond.