Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was charged earlier this week with indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony. 36-year-old Nicky Wayne Olivio was taken into custody on May 3 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to an affidavit, a 15-year-old girl told forensic investigators at Harmony Home that Olivio first assaulted her when she was 11. The girl spoke in detail about multiple instances of unwanted sexual contact. She also said Olivio told her not to tell anyone about the abuse because if she did, it could get him thrown in jail.

Olivio was booked into the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on a $150,000 bond.