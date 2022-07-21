ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he harassed his ex-girlfriend in early July. Earnest James Jackson, 55, has been charged with Harassment- Repeated Electronic Communication.

According to an affidavit, on July 7, Jackson’s former girlfriend of two months called police to complain about the repeated calls. A review of her phone showed Jackson began calling at 2:30 a.m. on July 6 and kept coming until 11:53 p.m. the same day. In all, Jackson reportedly called the woman 140 times.

The ex-girlfriend said she never answered the calls and had asked Jackson not to call her again after speaking with him on July 5.

Jackson was arrested on a warrant on July 19. He was released from custody a day later on a $1,500 bond.