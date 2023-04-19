ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man convicted of drunk driving in 2021 is facing charges yet again after a crash last weekend. Krisstopher Rubio, 26, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Failure to Comply With Requirements Upon Striking a Fixed Object.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on April 16, officers were called to the area of 37th Street and McKnight to investigate a hit and run crash. At the scene, officers said they found a black Dodge Charger stopped in the front yard of a house on McKnight; investigators said the driver, later identified as Rubio, ran through a white barrier pole before hitting a tree in the yard.

Witnesses said Rubio ran from his car after the crash and was later detained in the alley after he was chased by people who saw the collision. Investigators said Rubio smelled strongly of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and was very “belligerent” when speaking with the police. He reportedly refused to attempt a series of field sobriety tests but displayed signs of unsteady balance while walking to the police car, the report stated.

Rubio also refused to provide a sample for a breathalyzer test. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $5,000 bond.