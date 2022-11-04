ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and crashed into two parked cars. Jacob King, 24, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. He has also been charged with three counts of Abandoning/Endangering a Child after investigators said he left his three children, ages three, two, and newborn, home alone while running an errand that ended with a crash.

According to an affidavit, around 10:25 on November 1, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the scene of a crash in the 8000 block of Lamar Avenue. At the scene, investigators discovered that the driver of a silver Expedition, later identified as King, crashed into two parked cars while on his way home from a convenience store.

Investigators said King smelled strongly of alcohol, was slurring his words, and was unsteady on his feet; he reportedly admitted to drinking three or four beers and two shots of whisky prior to leaving his home. King then consented to a breathalyzer test which showed he had a blood alcohol level of .161 and .162; the legal limit in Texas is .08.

When officers told King he was being arrested for drunk driving he told them he’d left his young children home alone while running to the DK store on E 87th Street and Andrews Highway. Investigators later found the three young children sleeping in the home.

King was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $15,000 bond.