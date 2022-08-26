ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he crashed into a motorcycle earlier this week and left the scene. Steven Ramos, 21, has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, a third-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on August 23 in the 1400 block of S Grant. A witness called 911 after seeing the driver of a red vehicle leave the scene. Investigators said when they arrived, they found a motorcyclist lying on the ground bleeding; he had been thrown about 15 feet amid the collision. The motorcycle rider, who was wearing a helmet, was not responsive, but was breathing, the crash report stated.

Another witness later said a vehicle matching the one involved in the crash, a red Toyota Camry, was seen parked at an apartment complex nearby. Investigators responded to the apartment building and found the Camry with damage to the right front portion, including a missing headlamp like the one that was left in pieces at the scene. Neighbors told investigators where the owner of the Camry, later identified as Ramos, lived and officers tried to knock on his door for questioning.

Investigators knocked for about 20 minutes before Ramos eventually exited. During questioning, Ramos admitted to crashing into the motorcycle. He claimed he did not see the bike and that after the crash, he got scared and left without checking on the victim.

Ramos was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon; his bond for the hit and run charge has been set at $20,000. However, he is being held without bond in connection with an outstanding warrant stemming from a June 2021 charge of Evading Arrest. Jail records indicated that earlier that same June, Ramos was also charged with failing to report that he had struck a parked vehicle. He has also been arrested multiple times for other driving-related offenses, including driving without a valid license and speeding more than 10% over the posted limit.